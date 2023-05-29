Monday, May 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rahul Gandhi to visit US this week, to address NRIs in New York | Know itinerary HERE

Rahul Gandhi to visit US this week, to address NRIs in New York | Know itinerary HERE

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the US in the first week of June and address NRIs on June 4 in New York.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal | New Delhi
Updated on: May 29, 2023 10:42 IST
Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi to visit US this week

Rahul Gandhi to visit US: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the US towards the end of May and early June to participate in multiple events in San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York. His schedule will include interactions with universities, tech entrepreneurs, civil society, business, media, politicians and leaders. He will also address the Diaspora in San Francisco and New York, according to the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting after his historic Bharat Jodo Yatra, a long journey of walking 2500  miles from Kanyakumari at the southern tip of India to Kashmir, the northern tip of India, to inspire, unify and listen to the people of India against the backdrop of divisive politics and religious polarizations.

'Rahul Gandhi has been a champion of universal values'

According to the Indian Overseas Congress, Gandhi has been a champion of the universal values of human rights, freedom, Justice, Diversity, inclusion, nonviolence and sustainability in India and abroad. He has been working tirelessly to represent the young and the people at the bottom of the economic pyramid whose aspirations for jobs and improved living conditions are regularly brought to the focus as India gains global economic importance. He believes that political and social stability is a prerequisite for economic growth and peaceful co-existence of all communities regardless of their caste, race, religion, language, or region, it said.

“The purpose of his trip is to connect, interact and begin a new conversation with various individuals, institutions and media, including the Indian Diaspora that is growing in numbers in the United States and abroad to promote the shared values and vision of the real democracy with a focus on freedom, inclusion, sustainability, justice, peace and opportunities world over,”  said Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian overseas congress.

'Rahul Gandhi's visit will energize Diaspora into a renewed appreciation of democracy'

George Abraham, Vice-Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, USA, said, “'I hope that Rahul Gandhi's visit will energize the Diaspora into a renewed appreciation of democracy and freedom the Indian Diaspora aspires to have as they constitute more than 30 million Non-resident Indians who live around the world.”

Mohinder Singh Gilzian, who is spearheading the effort to give a rousing welcome to Gandhi in New York, said that all the NRIs in the USA will get the much-awaited opportunity to interact with Rahul Gandhi in Si Valley, Washington and New York. The Public meeting will be held at Javits Center, 429 11th Ave, in New York City on Sunday, June 4 at 2:00 pm.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News