Rahul Gandhi to visit US this week, to address NRIs in New York | Know itinerary HERE

Rahul Gandhi to visit US: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the US towards the end of May and early June to participate in multiple events in San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York. His schedule will include interactions with universities, tech entrepreneurs, civil society, business, media, politicians and leaders. He will also address the Diaspora in San Francisco and New York, according to the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting after his historic Bharat Jodo Yatra, a long journey of walking 2500 miles from Kanyakumari at the southern tip of India to Kashmir, the northern tip of India, to inspire, unify and listen to the people of India against the backdrop of divisive politics and religious polarizations.

'Rahul Gandhi has been a champion of universal values'

According to the Indian Overseas Congress, Gandhi has been a champion of the universal values of human rights, freedom, Justice, Diversity, inclusion, nonviolence and sustainability in India and abroad. He has been working tirelessly to represent the young and the people at the bottom of the economic pyramid whose aspirations for jobs and improved living conditions are regularly brought to the focus as India gains global economic importance. He believes that political and social stability is a prerequisite for economic growth and peaceful co-existence of all communities regardless of their caste, race, religion, language, or region, it said.

“The purpose of his trip is to connect, interact and begin a new conversation with various individuals, institutions and media, including the Indian Diaspora that is growing in numbers in the United States and abroad to promote the shared values and vision of the real democracy with a focus on freedom, inclusion, sustainability, justice, peace and opportunities world over,” said Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian overseas congress.

'Rahul Gandhi's visit will energize Diaspora into a renewed appreciation of democracy'

George Abraham, Vice-Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, USA, said, “'I hope that Rahul Gandhi's visit will energize the Diaspora into a renewed appreciation of democracy and freedom the Indian Diaspora aspires to have as they constitute more than 30 million Non-resident Indians who live around the world.”

Mohinder Singh Gilzian, who is spearheading the effort to give a rousing welcome to Gandhi in New York, said that all the NRIs in the USA will get the much-awaited opportunity to interact with Rahul Gandhi in Si Valley, Washington and New York. The Public meeting will be held at Javits Center, 429 11th Ave, in New York City on Sunday, June 4 at 2:00 pm.

