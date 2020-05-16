Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi interacts with home-bound migrant workers amid lockdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with a group of migrant laborers in New Delhi. Gandhi was sitting on the footpath near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover and speaking with the migrant laborers about their ordeal. Gandhi asked Congress workers to make arrangements for the return of the migrant workers. Meanwhile, Union Minister RK Singh questioned as to why the former Congress President thought of migrant workers only after 50 days.

"Did he remember migrant labourers only after 50 days? Our government, at Centre and in states, has been arranging food, trains for them... He met them just for photo-op. There should be some sensitivity," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier today, Gandhi addressed his third press conference, this time for regional media. He said that the financial package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should be re-worked and money should be put directly in the pockets of the people.

"Today our people need money. PM should reconsider this package. Modi ji should think about direct cash transfer, 200 working days under MNREGA, money for farmers etc. because all of them are the future of India," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The need of the hour is to give money to people directly into their pockets and people do not require loans at this moment," he added.

