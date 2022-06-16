Rahul Gandhi ED grilling: Congress protests in several states, turns violent in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress party workers burn a motorcycle during their Chalo Raj Bhavan protest march against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case, in Hyderabad.

Rahul Gandhi ED grilling: Congress workers on Thursday held protests in several parts of the country including Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan over the Enforcement Directorate investigating former party president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Telangana

A two-wheeler was set on fire and some protesters were seen climbing on a state-run city bus even as window panes of the bus were smashed allegedly by an agitator in Hyderabad. The protest caused huge traffic jam on Khairtabad Circle and surrounding areas. The demonstrators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police. Mild tension prevailed as Police foiled the attempts by the protesters to lay seige to the Raj Bhavan, as part of a "Chalo Raj Bhavan" call given by Congress' Telangana unit.

