Rahul Gandhi birthday: Posters put up at AICC office to wish Congress leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi birthday: Several posters were put up outside All India Congress Committee (AICC) to wish the Congress leader on his 53rd birthday. According to reports, Congress has also planned to take out a 5-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge applauded Rahul Gandhi's 'indomitable courage.' "Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable. May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony," tweeted Kharge.

Many Congress leaders also extended their greetings to their leader. "Happiest birthday wishes to the most Courageous and fearless leader of all times, a true brand ambassador of politics of love, the inspiration of Young India," tweeted BV Srinivas, National President - Indian Youth Congress.

Latest India News