Rahul Gandhi won't celebrate his 50th birthday tomorrow in view of COVID crisis, martyrdom of soldiers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won't celebrate his 50th birthday tomorrow. No celebratory activities will take place in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the martyrdom of our brave soldiers. "Instead we should strengthen our efforts to provide support and relief to all those who are suffering," a press note released by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal read.

He said all sorts of celebrations including cake cutting, sloganeering and putting up banners must be avoided at any cost up to the grassroot level.

"Suggested programs like distribution of food kits among the neediest people and community kitchens for the poor must be held with utmost reverence and respect to our soldiers. It must be taken into note that through these programs we have a sole purpose, ie, alleviate the pain and suffering of the people during this difficult time," he said.

He requested PCCs and DCCs to observe silence and prayers for two minutes for the memories of our valiant martyrs before the program.

