Sawal To Banta Hai: From political to personal, Raghav Chadha's exclusive response on India TV I WATCH

During the interaction, Chadha said he is "extremely happy" in his personal life, especially after his engagement with Parineeti Chopra.

Ajeet Kumar New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2023 18:25 IST
Raghav Chadha's exclusive interview with India TV
Image Source : INDIA TV Raghav Chadha's exclusive interview with India TV

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, who has recently engaged with actress Parineeti Chopra, in an interview with India TV- Sawal To Banta Hai-- revealed several topics which are trending from his political career to his personal life. 

Chadha, who is currently holding a crucial portfolio in Punjab Cabinet, asserted his boss and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the "only" competitor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Further, during the interaction, Chadha said he is "extremely happy" in his personal life, especially after his engagement with Chopra.

Further details will be added soon. Stay tuned.

