Raghav Chadha meets President, alleges misuse of power by AAP-led Punjab Government

New Delhi:

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He, along with three fellow MPs, raised concerns over what he described as the alleged misuse of state machinery by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government.

In a post shared on X, Chadha claimed that the delegation informed the President that they were being targeted for exercising their constitutional rights following what he described as a political realignment in which two-thirds of MPs chose to merge with the BJP. He further alleged that the Punjab administration was being used to pursue political vendetta against dissenting voices.

"Today, we told the President about the way the Punjab government has been using state machinery for dangerous vendetta politics against the MPs who left AAP to join the BJP. 'Deshdrohi' was written outside the residence of World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh by AAP workers with the help of the Punjab Police. After this, the water connection to Padma Shree Rajendra Gupta's factory was cut in Punjab. AAP also registered malicious and fabricated FIRs against Sandeep Pathak, and it was spread through the media that he would be arrested,” Chadha said while talking to media after meeting the President.

“I want to tell AAP that they have started a dangerous game of revenge with the help of the Vigilance Board and Pollution Board, but the end will be really bad. According to sources, I will be their next target. The Punjab govt hired agencies to threaten us on social media. AAP is doing this using Punjab govt funds. This is the reason I said AAP is stuck in the hands of corrupt and compromised people," he added.

Chadha’s exit from AAP

This came days after three Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, quit the AAP and joined the BJP in presence of Nitin Nabin at party headquarters in Delhi. At a press briefing earlier in the day, Chadha, accompanied by Pathak and Mittal, stated that two-thirds of the AAP’s Rajya Sabha members have stepped away from the organisation and are set to align themselves as a group with the BJP.