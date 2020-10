Image Source : TWITTER Purnea IG Binod Kumar dies of COVID-19 at Patna's AIIMS

Purnea IG Binod Kumar, who was suffering from the novel coronavirus, has died. Kumar breathed his last at Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), earlier this morning.

He was admitted at the hospital three days back after catching COVID-19 infection.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage