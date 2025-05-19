Punjab: Gurdaspur Police arrests two 'Pakistani spies' for sharing details related to Indian Armed Forces A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at the Dorangla Police Station in Punjab's Gurdaspur, and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

Gurdaspur:

In a significant counter-espionage operation, Punjab Police thwarted an attempt to compromise national security by apprehending two persons involved in leaking sensitive military information in Gurdaspur. On May 15 (Thursday), credible intelligence inputs indicated that Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were engaged in sharing classified details related to Operation Sindoor, including troop movements and key strategic locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

Acting swiftly, the Punjab Police arrested both suspects. Forensic examination of their mobile phones has confirmed the intelligence inputs. The police team has also recovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges (.30 bore) from their possession.

Preliminary findings establish that the accused were in direct contact with ISI handlers and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces. FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS Dorangala. The investigation continues, and more disclosures are expected as the probe deepens.

Punjab Police stands strong with the Indian Army, remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests. Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action.