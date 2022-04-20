Punjab: 7 of family, including five children charred to death as hut catches on fire in Ludhiana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab: 7 of family charred to death as hut catches fire in Ludhiana

At least seven members of the same family, including 5 children were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut in Punjab's Ludhiana. The incident occurred at around 2 am when all the family members were sleeping in the shanty, said Baldev Raj, Sub Inspector, Police Station Tibba.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday at around 2 am. Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said they were migrant laborers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba road.

The SHO of Tibba police station, Ranbir Singh, identified the victims as a couple and their five children. Their names are yet to be ascertained. The cause of the fire was not yet established.

Further investigation is going on.

