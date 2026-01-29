Punjab government to establish Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre in Jalandhar: Harpal Cheema The decision was announced by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who stated that the state government has acquired 9 acres of land at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore for the Adhayyan Centre.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has taken a historic step to establish the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Dera Ballan in Jalandhar. Through this initiative, the government aims to popularise the teachings and the timeless messages of social, economic and political equality given by Sri Guru Ravidass Ji nearly six centuries ago.

The decision was announced by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday, who stated that the state government has acquired 9 acres of land at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore for the Adhayyan Centre. “The Punjab Government stands totally committed to ensuring that the teachings and ideology of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji reach every nook and corner of the globe,” he said.

Providing further details, the Punjab finance minister stated that three registries have been affected as of Thursday.

“One registry pertains to village Naugaja measuring 64 Kanal 5 Marla at a cost of Rs 5,40,98,500. Another registry is at village Faridpur for two Kanal at a cost of Rs 16,74,000, while the third registry, also at village Faridpur, measures 10 Kanal 14 Marla and costs Rs 1,44,62,150,” he said, adding that “these three registries together amount to Rs 7,02,54,659 and pertain to a total area of 76 Kanal 19 Marla.”

“We are fortunate to be partners in this noble cause. Our Government is dedicated with heart and soul towards propagating the global message of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji, which is centered on equality, compassion and social justice,” he said.

He said that these Adhayyan Centres would act as shining lights for the coming generations. “The motive behind this measure is to make the young generation aware of the glorious history and to take a giant step forward towards erasing social and economic gaps,” he noted.

Explaining the broader vision, the minister said, “The main objective of the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre is to undertake research, preservation and dissemination of the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji through seminars, publications as well as community-based programmes.”