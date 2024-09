Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inducts 5 new Cabinet ministers including Ravjot Singh, Hardeep Mundian On Sunday, Punjab's Water Supply, Sanitation, Revenue, and Disaster Management Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Information and Public Relations, Mining and Geology Minister Chetan Singh Jodamajra, Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann, and Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh resigned from their posts.