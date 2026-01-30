Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann distributes scholarships to SC students in Jalandhar The Punjab government has launched a scholarship scheme for SC students in the state to provide them access to education. Under this scheme, over 2.5 lakh students are to be benefitted.

Jalandhar:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann distributed scholarships to Scheduled Caste (SC) students in Jalandhar on Friday, marking the launch of scholarship distribution in the state. The scholarship distribution programme will benefit approximately more than 2.5 lakh students across the state.

The event was held at the PAP Ground in Jalandhar and was also attended by Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab's Minister for Finance, Excise, and Taxation, and an MLA from the Dirba Assembly constituency.

"Our main objective is to ensure higher education for children from needy families," Mann said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi. "Compared to the year 2020–21, the number of students receiving scholarships in 2024–25 has increased by 35 per cent."

"This scholarship is not merely financial assistance, but a powerful means of making children self-reliant. Our effort is to ensure that no child is deprived of education or their dreams due to lack of money," the Punjab chief minister added.

Punjab government's mega scholarship scheme

Not just financial assistance, the scholarship scheme is also aimed at empowering the students and helping them achieve their academic and professional aspirations. Through this scheme, the state government wants to ensure that no SC student is deprived of equal opportunities.

"The Mann government is continuously setting new milestones in the field of education. Under the post-matric scholarship scheme, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has released crores of rupees for needy Dalit students. Now, the expense of education will become a thing of the past. With this scholarship scheme, students’ dreams will take flight," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in an X post in Punjabi.