Ex-Punjab BJP chief dies of heart attack

Punjab's former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Kamal Sharma died due of a heart attack in Ferozepur city on Sunday, family members said.
Just an hour before his death, he greeted people on Diwali on a Facebook post.
He was strolling in a park when he complained of chest pain and collapsed.
Sharma was then rushed to a nearby hospital, but he died upon reaching.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
