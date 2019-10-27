Image Source : FACEBOOK@KAMAL SHARMA Ex-Punjab BJP chief dies of heart attack

Punjab's former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Kamal Sharma died due of a heart attack in Ferozepur city on Sunday, family members said.

Just an hour before his death, he greeted people on Diwali on a Facebook post.

He was strolling in a park when he complained of chest pain and collapsed.

Sharma was then rushed to a nearby hospital, but he died upon reaching.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

