Punjab: Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh to launch political party on Jan 14

Ferozepur: Tarsem Singh, father of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief and independent MP Amritpal Singh, on Friday said that he is going to launch a political party on January 14. "The party will be launched on January 14 in Sri Muktsar Sahib on the occasion of Maghi. A working committee will be announced which will decide on the party constitution and other things... I appeal to the people of Punjab to support the party and save Punjab from various issues like drugs, conversions, farmers," Tarsem Singh told ANI on Friday.

Amritpal Singh, who won the 2024 Lok Sazha elections from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency as an independent candidate, is originally a resident of Jallu Kheda village in Amritsar and is currently lodged in jail in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

He used to live in Dubai prior to his return to Punjab in 2022, after the death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organization, Waris Punjab De.

He was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.

In the 2024 parliamentary elections, Amritpal Singh won from the Khadoor Sahib seat. He was also granted a four-day custody parole and brought to Delhi for taking oath as a Lok Sabha member.

(With inputs from ANI)