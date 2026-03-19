Pune, Srinagar among four airports set for closure starting March 29 | Check reason and full list

New Delhi:

Four civil airports operated by the Indian Air Force across the country are set for temporary shutdowns this year due to scheduled runway repair and maintenance work. The runways at airports in Jodhpur, Srinagar, Pune, and Adampur Air Base will be closed at different times for recarpeting, leading to temporary disruptions in civil flight operations.

The maintenance work will be carried out in phases starting from the end of the month. Authorities have already issued NOTAMs, or Notice to Airmen, for some closures, while airlines were informed well in advance through the government’s slot coordination process, Hindustan Times has reported.

List of airports set for closure

The first major disruption will occur at Jodhpur airport, which will remain closed from March 29 to April 27. Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express have already suspended bookings for flights beyond March 28, indicating the scale of the impact.

Srinagar airport to see phased closures

Srinagar airport will face staggered disruptions later in the year. It is expected to remain shut on weekends from August to mid-October, followed by a complete closure from October 16 to November 5.

Pune and Adampur next in line

Pune airport is also scheduled for runway renovation, though exact dates are yet to be officially announced. Travellers are likely to face disruptions once the schedule is finalised.

Meanwhile, Adampur air base in Punjab is expected to undergo one of the longest shutdowns, with reports indicating a closure of up to eight months, likely towards the end of the year.

Why these airports are being temporarily closed

Because fighter jets and military aircraft have stricter technical requirements, regular maintenance at such airports is essential. Their proximity to the Pakistan border also adds to their strategic importance. All four airports are used for both civil and military operations, which means their runway surfaces must meet the demanding operational standards of fighter jets and other defence aircraft.

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