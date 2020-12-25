New Year Celebrations: Pune likely to impose night curfew from today to January 5

Image Source : PTI Pune likely to impose night curfew from today to January 5 ahead of New Year celebrations

Days after the Maharashtra govt declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas in the state, the Pune administration is planning to impose a curfew in the city from tonight, ahead of New Year celebrations. With an aim to put curbs on the New Year celebrations considering the coronavirus situation, the district administration in Pune has sent a proposal to the Maharashtra government seeking imposition of night curfew at some popular places.

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that the administration seeks to impose a night curfew in some areas close to Pune civic limits and tourist places like Lonavala, Aambi Valley, Mulshi dam, Tahmini Ghat, Khadakwasla and Lavasa from midnight of December 25 till January 5.

"In view of the COVID-19 situation, a proposal has been sent to the state government to impose night curfew at these places, where revellers go to celebrate the New Year. We are awaiting the government''s nod," he said.

Night curfew has been already imposed in the city in the wake of a new coronavirus variant being detected in the UK.

So far, 3,59,090 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Pune district, where the virus has claimed the lives of 8,744 patients.

(With PTI inputs)

