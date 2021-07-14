Wednesday, July 14, 2021
     
  J&K: 2 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Pulwama

J&K: 2 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town following information about the presence of militants there.

New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2021 7:58 IST
Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama 

At least two terrorists were killed during an encounter between militants and security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

