Protesting farmers in Delhi to celebrate Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Diwas today

Image Source : PTI Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws in the national capital, will be celebrating May 1st as Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Diwas.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws in the national capital, will be celebrating May 1st as Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Diwas. A statement issued by Samyukt Kisan Morcha informs about this development.

"It has been more than five months since farmers have been sitting on the borders of Delhi. The central government is forcibly imposing laws on the farmers. Taking inspiration from Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, the farmers are fighting," the statement read.

It was decided in the joint meeting of the SKM and Central Trade Unions that May Day would be celebrated as Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divas on May 1. Religious organizations, including farmer leaders, called for strengthening the protest by joining in any form.

"Tomorrow, the workers and farmers will jointly challenge the government strongly on all protest sites," the statement said.

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of farm unions that is spearheading the agitation since November last year. Ahead of this, the farmers had celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Guru of Sikhs Sri Tegh Bahadur on Friday.

Farmers have been protesting in huge numbers in Delhi. The key protest sites are Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders, while farmers primarily hail from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. Their demand from the government is to completely repeal the three laws in question. They also seek a legal guarantee that minimum support prices will be applicable to the crops they yield. This is one of the key demands the farmers have.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News