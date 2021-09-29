Priyanka Gandhi holds one-on-meet with Congress leaders in Lucknow to fix UP poll strategy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The Congress leader also appealed to young doctors to give their suggestions on the issues relating to health services in the state, Kumar said. Later during the day, she would be holding meetings with party secretaries and other leaders at the Kaul House where she is staying, he added.

In her ongoing bid to fix a strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday had one-on-one meetings with her party leaders and workers at the UPCC headquarters here.

Gandhi, currently on a five-day visit to the state capital, held one-to-one meetings and discussed the election strategy with party leaders and office bearers, UP Congress’ media convenor Lalan Kumar said.

On the third day of her visit, she also met doctors and health workers and thanked them for their services during the corona pandemic. Gandhi said doctors and health workers served people round the clock during the corona crisis.

“Several young doctors also remained connected with UP Congress' helpline 'Hello Doctor',” Lalan Kumar said, adding she discussed several health issues of the people.

The Congress leader also appealed to young doctors to give their suggestions on the issues relating to health services in the state, Kumar said. Later during the day, she would be holding meetings with party secretaries and other leaders at the Kaul House where she is staying, he added.

This is Priyanka Gandhi’s second visit to Uttar Pradesh this month, the first one being between September 8 and 13. The Congress had fought the 2017 state assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party but had managed to win just seven of the 114 seats it had contested with a vote share of 6.25 per cent.

This time, the Congress party has decided against having any poll alliance with any big party.

