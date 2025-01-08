Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial remark: 'It is ridiculous...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Priyanka Gandhi

Days after Ramesh Bidhuri made controversial remarks against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, she made her first remark on Wednesday. She termed the remark ridiculous and said that during the time of elections important issues related to the people of Delhi must be discussed.

She said, "It is a ridiculous remark. He never spoke about his cheeks. All this is unnecessary. During the elections, we should talk about the important issues of the people of Delhi." She said this while leaving the Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on 'One Nation, One Election.'