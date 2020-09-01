Image Source : ANI Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains arrives in van instead of gun carriage amid COVID pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a van instead of the gun carriage. This was done due to the ongoing coronavirus restriction.

The Defence Ministry officials told ANI: "Due to the requirement of following social distancing norms and other COVID-19 related protocols, the mortal remains of the former President were taken in a hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage."

The Ministry officials also said that all the protocols and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Home Affairs are being followed during the funeral.

Pranab Mukherjee who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday passed away weeks after his brain surgery. He was 84.

