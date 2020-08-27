Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma, on ventilator: Hospital

Image Source : FILE Pranab Mukherjee//FILE

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said today. He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same. The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission, the hospital said.

"Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable," his latest health bulletin read.

