Prashant Kishor's place in Congress is almost 'final': Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The decision of Prashant Kishor's entry into Congress is almost final.

Highlights Prashant Kishor's exact role will be decided in consultation with Cong interim chief Sonia Gandhi

The special panel formed for his joining wants Prashant Kishor to disassociate with other parties

His position is almost 'final' in the Congress party, say sources

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's place in the Congress party is almost certain, say sources. The election strategist is likely to play a key role right from the beginning. The party is, however, waiting for a decision on his exact role from Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, added sources.

There is, however, one hurdle. The special committee, which was formed to analyse and evaluate Kishor's proposal, mentioned that the poll strategist must disassociate with all parties and work only for the Congress party.

Describing Prashant Kishor as a brand with proven credentials, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar on Thursday said the poll strategist is willing to join the party without any preconditions and his induction would certainly help the party.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Anwar said, wants to take senior leaders into confidence and seek their opinion on whether Kishor's entry into the party will be beneficial or not and then take a decision on the much-speculated matter.

Discussing the party's fortunes, Anwar said the Congress would be the natural leader of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 general elections as no other party has its pan-India appeal or its presence. He also backed Rahul Gandhi as president, saying party workers and leaders wished it too but ultimately the party would decide in the upcoming polls.

Also Read: Congress stresses Prashant Kishor wants to join party without preconditions

Latest India News