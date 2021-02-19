Image Source : PTI PM Modi to virtually attend Visva-Bharati convocation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually take part in the convocation programme of Visva-Bharati today. PM Modi would address the convocation via video conferencing at 11 am. The prime minister is the chancellor of the unitary university located in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Governor of West Bengal and Rector of Visva-Bharati, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Union MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also attend the convocation in person, the university, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The convocation will start at 'Amra Kunja' (the Mango grove) in Santiniketan campus at 9.30 am and continue for two-and-a-half hours.

A limited number of students will also be present at the programme. A total of 2,535 students will receive their degrees in the convocation. The University situated at Shantiniketan, West Bengal was founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921. It is one of the oldest central universities in the country.

It was in May 1951, Visva-Bharati University was declared to be a central university and ‘an Institution of National Importance’ by an Act of Parliament.

