PM Modi to equal Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi's record with 11th Independence Day address from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Thursday (August 15) for the 11th time in a row. He is also poised to become the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to address the nation on eleven consecutive Independence Day. This occasion will be particularly significant as it will be PM Modi's first Independence Day address in his third term. With this, he will surpass former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who hoisted the tricolour ten times during his tenure from 2004 to 2014. However, Modi remains behind the record holders, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who hoisted the flag 17 and 16 times respectively.

What to expect from PM's speech?

This annual event is not only symbolic but also serves as a platform where the Prime Minister outlines his government's agenda, presents its achievements and addresses critical national and international issues. The theme of a 'Viksit Bharat' is expected to be a focal point of PM Modi's address, highlighting the government's vision for India's future. Additionally, there is speculation that the Prime Minister may address the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, particularly the persecution of minority Hindus. This issue has garnered significant attention from Hindutva groups, who have actively protested and voiced their concerns, increasing the likelihood that it will be mentioned in the Prime Minister's speech.

It will be eagerly seen if the Prime Minister announces any new initiative or expand the ambit of some ongoing welfare programmes at a time when a combined opposition, at its strongest in the last 10 years, has pivoted to populist welfare promises to draw support. Jammu and Kashmir has often figured in his August 15 speeches as the government has worked overtime to reconfigure the security and development paradigms in the erstwhile state, now a Union territory, since scrapping Article 370 in 2019. Of late, the region, especially the Jammu division, has seen several terror incidents, leading to the deaths of several security personnel.

PM Modi holds record for delivering longest speeches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also set a new benchmark for delivering the longest Independence Day speeches, with an average duration of 82 minutes -- longer than any other Indian Prime Minister in history. Former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral is the closest contender, with an average speech duration of 71 minutes, based on his lone address in 1997.

PM Modi's Independence Day speeches have varied in length over the years, with his shortest speech being 55 minutes in 2017 and his longest extending to 94 minutes in 2016. Government archives indicate a trend of increasing speech durations over the decades. Jawaharlal Nehru's inaugural address in 1947 was a brief 24 minutes, while Indira Gandhi previously held the record for the longest speech before PM Modi, with a 54-minute address in 1972.

