PM Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue | IN PICS

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were among the first to arrive.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2023 10:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as waits to welcome
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as waits to welcome leaders of the G20 countries, in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam where the G20 summit is being held. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were among the first to arrive. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also arrived at the newly built venue at Pragati Maidan. Modi welcomed the world leaders against the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel, a 13th-century artefact symbolising time, progress and continuous change.

IN PICS

India Tv - G20

Image Source : PTINarendra Modi shakes hand with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres

India Tv - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at Bharat Mandapam where the G20 summit is being held

Image Source : APCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at Bharat Mandapam where the G20 summit is being held

India Tv - World Bank president Ajay Banga being welcomed

Image Source : APWorld Bank president Ajay Banga being welcomed

India Tv - G20 Summit

Image Source : APPM Narendra Modi welcomes Director IMF Kristalina Georgieva

