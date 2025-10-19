PM Modi urges citizens to support local businesses and embrace "Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai" Ahead of Diwali, Modi urged citizens to buy Indian-made products, celebrating the hard work and creativity of 140 crore Indians. Highlighting the "Vocal for Local" campaign, he emphasised prioritizing domestic goods to empower small businesses and strengthen India’s economic self-reliance.

New Delhi:

Ahead of Diwali 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens to mark the festive season by supporting Indian-made products and celebrating the hard work, creativity, and innovation of 140 crore Indians. In a post on social media platform X, Modi emphasised the importance of buying local, urging everyone to say "Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai" (Say proudly, this is indigenous).

Vocal for local: Boosting indigenous products and small businesses

PM Modi's message reinforces the government’s ongoing "Vocal for Local" campaign, which aims to promote indigenous products, empower small businesses, and strengthen India’s economic self-reliance. The initiative encourages citizens to prioritise domestically made goods, helping local artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs thrive.

The Prime Minister also requested people to share their purchases on social media to inspire others to follow suit. "Do also share what you bought on social media. This way, you will inspire others also to do the same," he said.

Bollywood stars back the initiative

Several prominent Bollywood and television celebrities have joined hands to promote the "Vocal for Local" campaign. A special video featuring stars such as Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimri, Sunil Grover, Rupali Ganguly and Shankar Mahadevan has been released, highlighting the significance of supporting local businesses.

Triptii Dimri showcased a local footwear shop in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, emphasizing the personal connection and charm of shopping locally. Madhuri Dixit highlighted a lights business in Dehradun, urging everyone to support their local shops to spread the festive joy of togetherness. Rupali Ganguli expressed her love for sarees and encouraged people to buy sarees from a shop in Kolkata, promoting local artisans and traditional craftsmanship.

Celebrities highlight the importance of local vendors

Comedian Sunil Grover and singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan have also lent their voices to the campaign, appreciating the vital role small vendors play in society, especially during festival times. Their participation has helped amplify the message and encourage widespread public participation.

Impact of campaign

With millions of Indians gearing up for Diwali celebrations, this campaign aims to steer consumer choices toward homegrown products, thereby fueling India’s economic growth and cultural pride. The emphasis on "Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai" not only celebrates the spirit of local entrepreneurship but also fosters a sense of unity and self-reliance across the nation.