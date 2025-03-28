PM Modi's two-nation tour to Thailand, Sri Lanka begins next week; to attend BIMSTEC summit PM Modi's two-nation tour of Thailand and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin from April 3. PM will visit Bangkok from April 3 to 4 and then will visit Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thailand and Sri Lanka from April 3 to 6. One of the key highlights of this visit is the PM will be attending sixth BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit in Bangkok on April 4. PM's visit comes in line with India's vision of boosting regional cooperation under newly announced 'MAHASAGAR policy'.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this will be the prime minister's third visit to Thailand. "The prime minister's visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka, and his participation in the 6th BIMSTEC summit will reaffirm India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, 'Act East' policy, 'MAHASAGAR' vision, and vision of the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said.

'MAHASAGAR' or "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions" vision was announced by PM Modi during his Mauritius visit.

BIMSTEC summit

Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation or BIMSTEC comprises India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan. Notably, this would be the first in-person meeting of the BIMSTEC leaders since the 4th BIMSTEC Summit, held in Kathmandu, Nepal, in 2018. The 5th BIMSTEC Summit, held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, was conducted virtually on March 22.

In the summit, the leaders are expected to hold discussions on ways and means to infuse greater momentum into BIMSTEC cooperation during the summit.

In a statement, the MEA stated, "The Leaders are also expected to discuss various institution and capacity building measures to augment collaboration within the BIMSTEC framework."

"India has been taking a number of initiatives in BIMSTEC to strengthen regional cooperation and partnership, including in enhancing security; facilitating trade and investment; establishing physical, maritime and digital connectivity; collaborating in food, energy, climate and human security; promoting capacity building and skill development; and enhancing people-to-people ties," it added.

Apart from BIMSTEC, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra on April 3. The MEA said the two prime ministers are expected to review bilateral cooperation and chart the way for future partnership between the countries.

PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka

After concluding his visit to Thailand, PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka on a State Visit from 4 - 6 April 2025. Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka invited the PM and both leaders will hold discussions to review progress made on the areas of cooperation agreed upon in the Joint Vision for "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future" adopted during the Sri Lankan President's State Visit to India.