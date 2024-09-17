PM Modi takes on Congress over criticism of Ganesh Puja at CJI's residence: 'Those tearing apart society…'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 17) came down heavily on Congress and “its ecosystem” over criticism of his participation in the Ganesh Chaturthi at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and said that those engaged in “tearing apart society” are troubled by the worshipping of Ganesha.

“Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival of faith for our country. It played a significant role in our nation's struggle for independence. When the British were dividing the country out of their hunger for power, creating divisions on the basis of caste, poisoning society, and using "divide and rule" as their weapon, Lokmanya Tilak awakened the soul of India through public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. Our religion teaches us to rise above the distinctions of high and low, and discrimination,” PM Modi said during a rally in Odisha.

“Even then, during the time of the British who followed the "divide and rule" policy, Ganesh Chaturthi was a thorn in their side. Today, those hungry for power and engaged in dividing and tearing apart society are also troubled by Ganesh worship. You must have noticed that Congress and its ecosystem are agitated because I participated in Ganesh worship,” he added.

What was PM Modi referring to?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11 reached the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and participated in the Ganpati Poojan. The CJI and his wife had welcomed the prime minister who was adorning the Marathi cap. PM Modi also performed aarti of Lord Ganesh in the spiritual atmosphere.

Opposition slams BJP over participation

The Opposition argued that the recent actions undermined the constitutionally mandated separation between the judiciary and the executive, but the BJP countered by accusing the critics of harboring a bias against Hinduism.

Shiv Sena UBT leader and MP Sanjay Raut criticized the Prime Minister, suggesting that his visit was linked to delays in hearing crucial cases and the alleged selective suo moto actions of the Supreme Court.

Raut said, “Regarding our case in Maharashtra, which is currently under Chief Justice Chandrachud, we are concerned about receiving justice since the Prime Minister is one of the parties involved. Will Chief Justice Chandrachud be able to deliver justice under these circumstances? We keep getting postponed dates while an illegal government continues to function here. The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party have been dismantled in such a manner. We are not getting justice, and PM Modi is excessively involved in the Maharashtra government to protect it. The Chief Justice, who is supposed to deliver justice, seems to have a close association with the PM."