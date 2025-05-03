PM Modi on Pahalgam attack: Committed to take firm and decisive action against terrorists Addressing a joint press conference with Angola President João Lourenço, PM Modi said terrorism is the biggest threat to mankind and both India and Angola are committed to take decisive action against this menace.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday again vowed to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre to justice, saying India remains committed to take firm and decisive action against the terrorist involved in the heinous attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 that left 26 people dead.

The remarks came during a joint press conference with Angola President João Lourenço in Delhi.

"Both countries believe that terrorism is the biggest danger towards mankind. We're committed to take firm and decisive actions against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism," he said.

Hailing the long-standing ties between India and Angola, he said, "India and Angola are celebrating 40th anniversary of their diplomatic partnership. However, our relationship goes way back. When Angola was fighting for its freedom, India was standing beside it with faith and friendship".

PM Modi on India-Angola ties

In the last 10 years, India has gained speed in cooperation with African nations. Trade has reached almost $100 billion. We've improved defence cooperation and maritime security, he said.

"Last month, India and Africa had its first naval maritime exercise.In the last 10 years, we've opened 17 new embassies in Africa. Credit line worth $12 billion have been opened for Africa. African nations have also been provided $700 million in grants. We've opened vocational training centres across 8 countries in Africa. We're aiding in building digital public infrastructure across five countries," he added.

