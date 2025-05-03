Indian Navy boasts its 'Trident of Power' amid heightened tensions with Pakistan The Indian Navy shared the image against the backdrop of rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

New Delhi:

Showcasing its maritime prowess once again, the Indian Navy on Saturday posted a picture of its mighty frigate deployed at sea featuring a surface ship, a submarine, and a helicopter.

Describing the trio as the "trident of Naval Power", the post on X included the destroyer INS Kolkata, a Scorpene-class submarine, and the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

"The trident of Naval Power - Above, below and across the waves," the Navy wrote in the post on X, which quickly went viral amid heightened tension with Pakistan.

The image was released amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

India has attributed the attack to Pakistan-sponsored terror elements and announced a series of strong measures in response, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari land border crossing, and a downgrading of diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent 'Mann ki Baat' address, assured the nation that those responsible for the attack would face a severe response.

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said, adding that the global community stands in solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

Indian Navy's maritime drills

On April 27, the Navy announced the successful completion of multiple anti-ship missile firings, reaffirming its capability for long-range precision offensive strikes.

In a statement, the Navy said its warships undertook the exercises to demonstrate and revalidate the readiness of platforms, systems and personnel.

"These successful firings highlight the Indian Navy’s preparedness for long-range precision offensive operations," the statement read.

"The Indian Navy remains combat-ready, credible and future-ready to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests anytime, anywhere, anyhow." Along with the announcement, the Navy released videos showing the live firings at sea, though it did not disclose the exact timing of the exercises.