PM Modi Performs puja at Srisailam Temple, to launch Rs 13,430 crore development projects in Andhra Pradesh Following the temple visit, PM Modi is set to travel to Kurnool, where he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 13,430 crore across sectors like industry, railways, defence manufacturing, and energy.

Amravati:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday performed a puja and participated in Darshan at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, located in Srisailam, Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh. The temple is among the 12 Jyotirlingas and 52 Shakti Peeths in India and is unique for housing both in a single temple complex. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also present.

The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple is revered as one of the most sacred shrines in the country. Its historical and spiritual significance is marked by the rare coexistence of Lord Shiva’s Jyotirlinga and Goddess Bhramaramba’s Shakti Peeth — a feature unmatched by any other temple in India.

Naidu welcomes PM Modi to Andhra Pradesh

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), CM Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I warmly welcome our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, to our state."

This visit marks PM Modi’s first major visit to Andhra Pradesh since Naidu returned to power in the state. The two leaders appeared together at multiple public engagements, showcasing a renewed partnership for the state's development.

PM to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for Rs 13,430 crore projects

Following his visit to the temple, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to travel to Kurnool, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation multiple infrastructure and industrial projects worth an estimated Rs 13,430 crore.

These projects span a wide range of key sectors:

Industry

Power transmission

Road infrastructure

Railways

Defence manufacturing

Petroleum and natural gas

According to an official release, the projects underscore the Union Government’s commitment to improving regional connectivity, accelerating industrialisation, and fostering inclusive socio-economic growth across Andhra Pradesh.

Visit to Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra

As part of his Srisailam visit, PM Modi also visited the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex dedicated to the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The complex features a Dhyana Mandir (Meditation Hall) surrounded by models of four historic forts — Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri — with a statue of Shivaji Maharaj in deep meditation at its centre.

The memorial was established to commemorate Shivaji Maharaj’s historic visit to the Srisailam temple in 1677 and is managed by the Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee.

Public address scheduled in Kurnool

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public gathering in Kurnool following the project inaugurations, where he is expected to highlight the Centre’s development roadmap for Andhra Pradesh and reiterate the importance of cooperative federalism in nation-building.

The Prime Minister’s visit is being viewed as a significant moment for the state, marked by substantial development announcements and a strong political message of unity between the Centre and the newly elected Andhra Pradesh government.