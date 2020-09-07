Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Govt intervention should be minimal: PM Modi on NEP 2020 | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government should have minimal intervention in education policy as it "belongs to everyone." He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy. The conference was joined by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Governors of states including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. In this policy, we have stressed on passion, practicality and performance. The nation has taken another step after deciding on the National Education Policy. Today, the country is discussing in detail and thinking about its implementation. The policy will give a new direction to social and economic life of 21st century India. Work on National Education Policy had started over 4-5 years ago. Millions of people – both rural, urban and people associated to the education sector had given their suggestions for the NEP. Over 2 lakh people had sent in their suggestions. Education policy key to fulfil nation’s aspirations but govt’s intervention, influence should be minimal in this. This policy would prepare the nation’s youth on knowledge and skills equally. The new education policy focuses on learning, instead of study. It moves ahead of curriculum and focuses on critical thinking. The pressure on students for specific streams have been removed. Our youth will now be able to learn according to their interests. Earlier, students used to pick a stream beyond their aptitude and they realised it much later. Such problems have been done away with in the NEP. With vocational exposure right from early age, our youth will get better prepared for life. Our youth’s participation in the global job market and employ-ability in India will increase with practical learning. Under the NEP, we’ve opened the pathway to open campuses of best international institutes in India for our students. When top campuses will open in India, our students will get more competitive and will not have to go abroad for quality education. This education policy is not solely of the government. It is of the country. Just as foreign policy is the policy of the country, defense policy is the policy of the country. Similarly, this education policy is also the policy of the country.

