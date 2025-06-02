PM Modi meets President of Paraguay at Hyderabad House: Here's why this meeting hold significance Earlier in the day, President Palacios paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath at the memorial. The visit is part of his three-day state visit to India, which will conclude on June 4.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay, who is on a three-day visit to India to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties and explore ways to expand overall cooperation. The two leaders met at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, President Palacios paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath at the memorial. The visit is part of his three-day state visit to India, which will conclude on June 4.

PM Modi To Host Lunch

PM Modi is scheduled to host a lunch in honour of the visiting leader.

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to meet President Pena, and host a banquet in his honour.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are expected to call on the visiting president, the MEA said in a statement.

"The forthcoming state Visit of President Pena will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, as well as to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

In Mumbai, President Pena will meet the state political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators and tech leaders.

Why does this meeting hold significance?

Paraguay is an important trading partner for India in the Latin American region.

Several Indian companies in the automobile and pharmaceutical sectors have a presence in Paraguay, and some Paraguayan companies, mainly through joint venture entities, are present in India. According to the MEA, India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations on 13 September 1961, cultivating warm and friendly ties between the two nations.

Since then, both countries have developed cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, and information technology.

The two countries share common views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change, renewable energy, and combating terrorism, the MEA said.