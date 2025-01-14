PM Modi to launch ‘Mission Mausam' on IMD’s 150th foundation day today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today participate in the celebrations marking the 150th Foundation Day of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Scheduled to commence at 10:30 AM, the event will be an important milestone in the country’s journey towards becoming a "Weather-ready and Climate-smart" nation.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi will launch ‘Mission Mausam’, an ambitious initiative to significantly enhance India’s capabilities in weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and disaster management. The mission will focus on the development of cutting-edge technologies such as next-generation weather radars, high-resolution atmospheric observations, satellites, and advanced high-performance computing systems.

Its latest initiative, namely Mission Mausam, involved equipping India to predict the weather in a much better way, monitoring climate changes and then delivering an up-to-date understanding of future challenges to the environment, thereby helping to contribute to sustainable development in the nation. It will greatly focus on the understanding of weather and climate processes with a perspective on monitoring the air quality for long-term weather management and intervention.

Other topics to be unveiled by the Prime Minister include the document of Vision- 2047, suggesting strategic plans for resilience to weather changes and adaptation to climate change in India. This very thorough framework insists that the timely implementation of forecasting systems, adaptations in climate strategies, and measures for coping with the impacts of climate change are vitally important to ensuring that the country is prepared for future environmental challenges.

The 150th Foundation Day of the Alert Centre was marked by a series of celebrations including events, workshops, and events to mark the importance of the country during the long heydays of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in the last 150 years through this institution. On what role the IMD has played in the last decades-since as an essential weather data provider to agriculturists and disaster managers, as well as active disaster prevention, the role of the IMD in enhancing India's climate resilience has been more noticed.

IMD, therefore, has 1875 as its base year, and this means that it has provided leadership in developing technology and science connected with meteorology services in the country. Since its foundation, it has achieved the objective largely in the continuity of all previous years. And the workforce has updated for the same in addition to, defining weather forecasts that proved very critical for saving lives and livelihood (especially agriculture and disaster risk reduction). Through its continuous evolution, IMD has become a cornerstone in India’s response to climate variability and environmental risks.