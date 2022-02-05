PM Modi tastes 'chana' directly from farm during his visit to Hyderabad's ICRISAT

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar during the 50th-anniversary celebrations of The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), at the institutes farm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Hyderabad. During his visit, he walked through the campus and tasted some gram (chana) pods directly from the farm. He was in Hyderabad to kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT, apart from unveiling the Statue of Equality.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "At the ICRISAT campus, inspected some of the efforts to modernize agriculture and strengthen innovation in this sphere." Prior to this, Prime Minister inaugurated ICRISAT's Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. He also launched a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said, "To save our farmers from climate challenge, our focus is on the fusion of both 'Back to basics' and 'March to future'. Our focus is on more than 80 per cent of small farmers of the country who need us the most. One important aspect of the changing India is digital agriculture. The Union Budget 2022-23 is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture." Referring to 15 Agro-Climatic Zones and six different seasons in India, he said the country has a very diverse and ancient experience related to agricultural practices.

Pro Planet People is a movement that connects every community, every individual with climate responsibility to tackle the climate challenge. "This is not limited to just words but is also reflected in the actions of the Government of India. India has urged the world to pay special attention to it to deal with the climate challenge. Not only has India set a target of Net-Zero by 2070, but we have also highlighted the need for LIFE - Lifestyle for Environment," he emphasized.

Hailing ICRISAT's efforts in strengthening India's agriculture sector, Prime Minister said the institute has experience of five decades of helping other nations in making agriculture sustainable.

