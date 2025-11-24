PM Modi to hoist saffron flag on 'shikhar' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow on occasion of Vivah Panchami PM Modi will first visit the Saptmandir, Sheshavtar Mandir, and Mata Annapurna Mandir, followed by Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

Ayodhya:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on 25th November to mark a significant milestone in the nation’s socio-cultural and spiritual journey. The visit coincides with the Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, aligning with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami, symbolising divine union. Notably, the date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 hours in the 17th century, enhancing the day’s spiritual significance.

Visits to Saptmandir and other temples

Around 10 AM, the Prime Minister will visit the Saptmandir, which houses temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir and then Mata Annapurna Mandir at around 11 AM. PM Modi will also perform Darshan and Pooja at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

Ceremonial hoisting of the saffron flag

At approximately 12 noon, PM Modi will ceremonially hoist a ten-foot by twenty-foot saffron flag atop the Shikhar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, symbolising the temple’s construction completion and the ushering in of a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. The flag features a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, the sacred Kovidara tree, and the ‘Om’ symbol, representing Ram Rajya ideals and the unity of the nation.

Architectural and cultural significance

The Shikhar of the temple is built in the traditional North Indian Nagara style, while the surrounding 800-metre circumambulatory Parkota showcases South Indian architectural elements, reflecting the fusion of India’s diverse temple traditions. The complex also features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the Valmiki Ramayana on the main temple walls and 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture along the enclosure walls, providing visitors with an immersive cultural and educational experience.

A celebration of devotion and heritage

The hoisting of the saffron flag marks a spiritually and culturally historic moment, celebrating Bhagwan Shri Ram’s life and teachings. PM Modi is also expected to address the gathering, emphasising the ideals of Ram Rajya, national unity, and India's rich heritage.