At G20 Summit, PM Modi says 'coordinated efforts will surely lead to faster recovery from pandemic'

Image Source : FILE/PTI COVID pandemic biggest challenge world is facing since WW-II: PM Modi at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War-II and is an important turning point in the history of humanity. Modi was addressing the G20 Summit where he also offered India's IT prowess for efficient functioning of the grouping.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened the Group of 20 summit as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering of heads of state that is being held in the virtual format. India is scheduled to host the G20 summit in 2022.

Modi suggested developing a new global index for the post-worona world that comprises four key lements -- creation of a vast talent pool, ensuring that technology reaches all segments of society, transparency in systems of governance and dealing with Mother Earth with a spirit of trusteeship. Based on this, the G20 can lay the foundation of a new world, the prime minister said.

"Had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders. Coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from this pandemic. Thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the Virtual Summit," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

"Transparency in our processes helps in inspiring our societies to fight crisis collectively and with confidence. Spirit of trusteeship towards planet Earth will inspire us for a healthy and holistic lifestyle," he said.

The prime minister termed the COVID-19 pandemic as an important turning point in history of humanity and the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War II.

READ MORE: Narrow differences, resolve disputes through dialogue: Xi tells G20 Summit

Latest India News