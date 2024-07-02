PM Modi in Lok Sabha: 'Politics of appeasement has destroyed the country'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address during the Parliament's session in the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister was welcomed by NDA members amid 'Modi Modi'.

Addressing the House, PM Modi said that those who continued to spread lies have been defeated again and are sitting in the Opposition.

Attacking the Opposition over the issue of corruption, PM Modi said that it's like termites which have hollowed the nation.

"The public has chosen us in the world's largest election campaign and I can understand the pain of some people. Despite spreading lies continuously, they suffered a huge defeat," the Prime Minister said.

"Yesterday and today, several MPs have expressed their views of the President's address, especially those who have come among us for the first time as Parliamentarians. They followed all the rules of the Parliament and their behaviour was like that of an experienced Parliamentarian and despite being the first timer, they have enhanced the dignity of the House and have made this debate more valuable with their views...," he said.

"...The country has blessed us for our zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Today India's credibility has increased across the world... The sole aim of our every policy, every decision, every action has been India first."

We follow 'santushtikaran' not 'tushtikaran', says PM Modi

"Country saw appeasement politics for long, we followed 'santushtikaran' not 'tushtikaran'; justice for all, appeasement to none," PM Modi said.

"When we came to power in 2014, we had said that we will have zero tolerance towards corruption. Corruption had ravaged the country like termites. However, the countrymen have blessed us for our zero-tolerance approach to corruption," the Prime Minister added.

"Our big campaign to lift over 25 crore people out of poverty brought us blessings during elections," he added.

"People elected us in the world's largest polls, I can understand the pain of those who lost badly after continuously spreading lies," he said.

"We want to assure people that we will make tireless, honest, committed efforts to fulfil our resolve for 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi in LS

Country was in depths of despair in 2014, people elected us and an era of transformation began: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Corruption ravaged country like termites, says PM Modi

"Our one and only target is 'nation first', 'India first'. Each of our policy, our decision and our work has been on one scale - 'India first'. In the last 10 years, our government has been working with the objective of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. This country has seen politics of appeasement for a long time, this country has seen model of governance of appeasement for a long time. We have moved forward with the idea of 'santushtikaran' (satisfaction), not appeasement," says PM Modi.

"We sought people's blessings in these (Lok Sabha) elections to fulfil our 'sankalp' of 'Viksit Bharat'. The public strengthened the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' and helped us win, giving us another chance to serve them. When a country is 'viksit' (developed), the dreams of thousands get fulfilled. When a country is 'viksit' (developed), it helps in fulfilling the dreams of our future generation," says PM Modi.

'Before 2014, terrorists could come, attack anywhere they wanted but now...': PM Modi

"There was a time before 2014 when terrorists could come and attack wherever they wanted. Innocent people were killed, every corner of India was targeted and the governments used to sit quietly. 2014 ke baad ka Hindustan ghar mein ghus kar maarta hain...," the Prime Minister said in Lok Sabha.

"...I assure the countrymen that we have taken the resolution of Viksit Bharat and we will make efforts to fulfil that resolution and we will do it with full dedication and honesty and we will spend every moment of our time to fulfil this resolution..."

"If we remember those days of 2014, we will realise that the people of our country had lost their self-confidence. The country had drowned in the abyss of despair. At such a time, before 2014, the biggest loss that the country had suffered was the loss of self-confidence of the countrymen and when trust and self-confidence are lost, it becomes difficult for the person, the society, the country to stand up. For some time, it used to come out from the mouth of a common man that 'nothing can happen to this country'. These words of frustration of Indians had become a kind of identity. For some time, when we used to open the newspaper every day, we used to read only news of scams..."

Article 370 has fallen, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister said, "...The people who worship Article 370, those who have made it a weapon of vote bank politics, had made the condition of Jammu and Kashmir such that they had snatched the rights of the people there. The Constitution of India could not enter the borders of J&K and the people who dance around with the Constitution on their heads here do not have the courage to implement it in J&K...It was the era of 370, stones were pelted on the Army and people used to say in despair that now nothing can happen in J&K. Today the wall of Article 370 has fallen, stone pelting has stopped, democracy is strong and people are coming forward in large numbers to vote, trusting the Constitution of India, trusting the flag of India, trusting the democracy of India. It is clearly visible, that this confidence has been created in 140 crore countrymen..."

"There was a time before 2014 when those 7 words (Iss desh ka kuch nahi ho sakta) had settled in the minds of the people of India, the society was drowned in the depths of despair, then the people of the country chose us to serve them and that moment started the era of change in the country and in the last 10 years my government has had many successes, many achievements, but one achievement which filled everyone with strength, was to pull the country out of the depths of despair and stand with hope and faith, self-confidence was built in the country...The country started believing, those who used to say before 2014 that nothing can happen, started saying that anything can happen in this country, everything is possible in this country, we did the work of instilling this confidence..."

"Our third term means we will work at three times the speed, we will put in three times the energy. Our third term means we will give three times the results to the people of the country."

"...There was a period of scams when it was shamelessly accepted publicly that if 1 rupee is sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reaches. In 1 rupee, there is a scam of 85 paise. This world of scams had drowned the country in the depths of despair. There was policy paralysis, we were in the fragile 5...If a poor person wants to buy a house, he had to give bribe of thousands of rupees. For gas connection, people had to make rounds to the MPs and even then they did not get a gas connection..."

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi wrote to PM Modi and requested the government to facilitate debate on the NEET issue in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (tomorrow).

