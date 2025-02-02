PM Modi extends greetings on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi extends greetings on Basant Panchami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes on the occasion of Basant Panchami or Saraswati Pooja. Along with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and others also greeted the Nation.

PM Modi took to X and wrote, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja."

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings, stating, "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami. I wish that Mother Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and discretion, brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami. On this festival of enthusiasm and joy, may Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and learning, bring joy and happiness in everyone's life."

Basant Panchami 2025

Basant Panchami is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated across India. It marks the arrival of spring. Observed on the bright half of the lunar month of Magha (usually January or February), the festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, and arts. To celebrate this day, people dress in bright yellow clothes, symbolising the colour of mustard fields that bloom during this season, and offer prayers to seek wisdom and prosperity. They offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati.

Mahakumbh 2025

Large number of devotees are gathering at Kumbh Mela to take Holy Dip on third 'Amrit Snan', falling on Basant Panchami. As per Uttar Pradesh Information Department, today over 41.90 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip by 8 am. More than 33.61 crore devotees have taken holy dip till 1st February. Devotees areoffering prayers at the Sangam, a confluence of three rivers- Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

Devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Har Ki Pauri

A large number of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a holy dip in the Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

(With ANI inputs)