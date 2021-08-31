PM Modi to release special commemorative coin on 125th birth anniversary of ISKCON founder

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a special commemorative coin of Rs 125, ANI reported. PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on September 1 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Tuesday.

The Union Culture Minister will also be present on the occasion

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement".

ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagvad Geeta and other Vedic literature in 89 languages, playing a stellar role in dissemination of Vedic literature across the world.

Swami Prabhupada also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi speaks to Assam CM over flood situation in state; assures all possible help

ALSO READ: PM Modi extends greetings on occasion of Janmashtami

Latest India News