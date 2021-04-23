When PM Modi reprimanded Delhi CM Kejriwal over 'protocol break' during Covid meet

Image Source : PTI PM Modi held a meeting with CMs of 10 states over the current Covid crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra on Friday reprimanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a virtual meeting to discuss the current Covid crisis in the country. PM Modi objected to the meeting between him and CMs of 10 states being telecast live by CM Kejriwal's office

"I believe that if there is a national plan against Covid then the Centre and state governments can work together...," Kejriwal said but PM Modi suddenly cut him short.

"What is happening is against the set protocol that some chief minister is telecasting live an in-house meeting. This is inappropriate," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's stern statement made Kejriwal to apologise immediately. "Ok sir...we will be careful in future," the Delhi CM said and resumed his address.

"I apologise again if there was any mistake on my part, I have said anything harsh or if there is anything wrong in my conduct," CM Kejriwal said again before finishing.

Later, the Union government officials accused Kejriwal of 'playing politics'.

The officials also accused him of descending to a "new low" with his decision to broadcast the "private conversation" of the meeting.

"His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evading responsibility. All chief ministers spoke about what they are doing to improve the situation but he had nothing to say on what he is doing,” a source said, suggesting that his remarks, which were made public, have not gone down well with the central government.

"He (Kejriwal) raised the point of airlifting oxygen, but did not know that it is already being done. He spoke about oxygen express by the railways but railway officials say that he has not communicated anything about it to the ministry," the Central government source said.

