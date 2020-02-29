Image Source : PTI PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will lay the foundation stone of 296 km-long Bundelkhand Expressway at Gonda village in Bharatpur area of Chitrakoot. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will also be present at the event. During PM's Uttar Pradesh visit, he will attend several programmes in Chitrakoot and Prayagraj.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that he is delighted to be laying the foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway. His tweet read, "This expressway will be the harbinger of progress for youngsters in the region and will also help the Defence Corridor coming up in the state... Next-gen infrastructure for a better tomorrow."

As per official report, PM Modi will board a helicopter at 1 pm and will reach Gonda village with CM Yogi Adityanath and Anandiben Patel. After performing the puja at the ceremony, Modi will hold a public meet at 1:40 pm.

"There will be programmes in Prayagraj and Chitrakoot which would focus on empowerment of divyangjan (people with disabilities), infrastructure, farmer welfare and more," PM Modi tweeted.

To mark one year of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Scheme, Modi will launch 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations all over the country.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office stated, "These small, marginal and landless farmers face tremendous challenges during agriculture production phase such as for access to technology, quality seed, fertilisers and pesticides including requisite finances. They also face tremendous challenges in marketing their products due to lack of economic strength."

FPOs help in the collectivization of such small, marginal and landless farmers in order to give them the collective strength to deal with such issues. Members of the FPO will manage their activities together in the organisation to get better access to technology, input, finance and market for faster enhancement of their income, the statement stated.

PM-KISAN scheme was launched last year as an income support scheme to provide financial aid in the agriculture and allied activities.

The prime minister will also be launching a saturation drive for the distribution of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to all the beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN Scheme at the event.

Over 6.5 crore of the approximately 8.5 crore beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN Scheme possesses Kisan Credit Cards.

Apart from that, PM Modi will also distribute assistive aids and devices to Senior Citizens and Differently-abled at distribution camp at a Samajik Adhikarita Shivir in Prayagraj. The Samajik Adhikarta Shivir will be among the biggest such camps for senior citizens and people with disabilities. "It is a part of our efforts to ensure a better quality of living for them," PM said in his tweet.

