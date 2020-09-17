PM Modi turns 70: Leaders, bigwigs pour in birthday wishes

Image Source : PTI Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives finishing touch to a sand sculpture dedicated to PM Narendra Modi, ahead of his birthday, in Puri, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Leaders from across all political parties have poured in wishes for the prime minister on his birthday. From Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several bigwigs have posted birthday greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his greetings said PM has worked diligently towards empowering the poor and marginalised and the nation has benefited tremendously from his leadership.

“Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life,” he tweeted.

Here's how leaders are sending their wishes to PM Modi

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

Shashi Tharoor - Wishing @NarendraModi ji a happy birthday and many healthy & successful years in the service of the nation. May he be able to work more successfully to ensure that Vikas actually dawns in our country & is truly “sab ka” & “sab ka saath”!

Wishing @NarendraModi ji a happy birthday and many healthy & successful years in the service of the nation. May he be able to work more successfully to ensure that Vikas actually dawns in our country & is truly “sab ka” & “sab ka saath”! https://t.co/rSYvKQIJQS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 17, 2020

