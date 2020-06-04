Image Source : ANI PM Modi to hold virtual Summit with Australian PM Morisson today; talks over bilateral relations on table

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual Summit on Thursday with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The India-Australia Summit t will focus on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to MEA's official statement: "Dates for the visit of Prime Minister of Australia to India this year had been finalised, but the visit could not take place. It also agreed to hold a 'virtual Summit'. This is the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a "Bilateral Virtual Summit", this signifies the strengthening of ties with Australia and its upwards trajectory."

"The focus would on the positive trajectory in bilateral relations during discussions between the two Prime Ministers, who have already met on four occasions on the sidelines of multilateral meetings, as reported by news agency ANI.

The virtual summit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to review the broad framework of the relationship in the context of their growing ties. It will also be an opportunity to discuss their respective responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of MoUs and announcements are being discussed by the officials.

Interestingly, there is a 700,000 strong Indian Diaspora in Australia. There are about 1,06,000 students studying in Australia. Under the Vande Bharat Mission, 1,560 Indian nationals and five OCI cardholders were evacuated from Australia in seven flights in the second phase of the initiative in May this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

