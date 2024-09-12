India’s aviation sector transformed: PM Modi at Asia Pacific Civil Aviation Ministers Conference

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi speaks at Asia Pacific Civil Aviation Ministers Conference

India's aviation sector is undergoing a major transformation, significantly enhancing travel convenience for its citizens and boosting connectivity across the region. This advancement was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 2nd Asia Pacific Civil Aviation Ministers Conference.

PM Modi said, "In a way, the brightest minds of the Civil Aviation Sector are amongst us here. It is a reflection of both our commitment and the potential of the Asia Pacific region. This organisation has completed its 80 years of journey and a big initiative of planting 80,000 trees and that too in the name of mothers was taken under the guidance and leadership of our minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu...The 80-year journey is a historical, successful journey worthy of congratulations. Our Aviation sector is one of the sectors that have become the fastest-growing economies in India. We are working to connect people, culture and prosperity through this sector..."

Conference highlights and key announcements

On Thursday, PM Modi attended the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. During the event, PM Modi announced the adoption of the "Delhi Declaration," a strategic roadmap aimed at advancing the region's aviation sector. This declaration is set to enhance safety, security, and sustainability within the Asia-Pacific aviation industry and underscores the collaborative spirit among member states.

Conference focus and goals

Organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the conference gathered transport and aviation ministers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts from across the Asia-Pacific region. Discussions centered on key issues such as infrastructure development, sustainability, and workforce training, with an emphasis on strengthening public-private sector collaboration.

Also read | Retail inflation rises marginally to 3.65 per cent in August compared to July