In a first, PM Modi to address combined commanders’ conference in Kevadia tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conference of the country’s top military leadership in Gujarat's Kevadia tomorrow, i.e., March 6. The Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) is a premier brain-storming event of the Military Commanders from the three Services. The three-day event is already underway at Kevadia.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the conference and took note of the situation of Line of Actual Control (LAC) to Line of Control (LoC) till Maritime Boundry along with preparations and welfare.

The combined apex level military leadership of the country is reviewing the security situation and defence preparedness of the Armed Forces, and deliberating pertinent organisational issues for evolving a joint military vision for the future during the three-day conference from March 4 to March 6.

Rajnath Singh will join the military commanders along with the team of Secretary level officers from the Ministry of Defence for deliberations from day two of the conference. The Valedictory Session on the third and final day will be chaired by PM Modi along with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

In a major change from the past, the scope of the conference this year has been expanded to make it a multi-layered, interactive, informal and informed event with the added participation of about 30 Officers and soldiers of various ranks from the three Services. Key events encapsulate series of discussions and deliberations on a range of issues pertinent to the Armed Forces and its role in nation-building, with the participation of senior most political and bureaucratic hierarchy in addition to the multi-layered participation of military personnel.

The CCC was held in the national capital in the year 2014. Since then, it has been moved out to different venues across the country. In 2015, the conference was held onboard INS Vikramaditya and in 2017 at the Indian Military Academy at Dehradun. The last edition of CCC was held in 2018 over a period of two days at Air Force Station, Jodhpur.

There have been several major developments in the Higher Defence Organisation since including the appointment of the first-ever Chief of Defence Staff and the setting up of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), and several important and multifarious issues affecting modernisation and transformation of the Armed Forces are currently under active consideration/ implementation.

