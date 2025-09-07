PG medical students to be deployed in flood-affected northern states under NMC residency programme The deployment of post-graduate medical students in the flood/disaster-affected areas of northern states and UTs shall be considered as part of the District Residency Programme training, according to a circular issued by the Commission.

New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed that postgraduate medical students be deployed in flood-affected areas across northern states and Union Territories. The move comes at a time when incessant rains have triggered floods and disaster-like situations in many regions. According to a circular issued by the Commission on Saturday, the posting of postgraduate students will be treated as part of their District Residency Programme (DRP). The DRP is designed to expose medical students to healthcare needs at the field level, making them more aware of community-based challenges.

Healthcare support in disaster-hit regions

The Commission said that the floods and related disasters have created an urgent requirement for healthcare services in northern states. The deployment of students will not only help provide critical medical support in relief operations but also give young doctors an opportunity to learn disaster response, public health management, and community service.

Ministry of Home Affairs' appeal

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also appealed for strengthening healthcare services through available resources. Several postgraduate doctors have already expressed their willingness to volunteer for relief efforts in disaster-affected areas.

Valuable training opportunity for students

The Commission added that this initiative presents a dual benefit of service and learning. "Considering the unique opportunity for both learning and service, the deployment will be recognised as a valuable component of postgraduate training," the circular said.

Posting guidelines for states and UTs

The circular further instructed nodal officers in respective states and Union Territories to make DRP postings of postgraduate students as per local requirements. This step is expected to support ongoing relief measures while enriching the practical training of students.

