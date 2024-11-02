Parliament Winter session likely to be held from November 25 to December 20

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Parliament of India

The winter session of Parliament, 2024, will commence on November 25 and continue till December 20, the sources said on Saturday (November 2). Significantly, during the winter session, a raging discussion supposedly to be around the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be held. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, mentioned that the bill will be passed during Parliament's winter session. Speaking at a poll-bound rally in the Badshahpur area of Gurgaon, Shah remarked, "Waqf board law... we will fix it in the next session of Parliament."



